1 dead in Hyattsville after car crashes into utility pole

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a crash involving a single vehicle in Hyattsville, Maryland, early on Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the vehicle was traveling south on Riggs Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, when it left the roadway near the intersection with Amherst Road and hit a utility pole, injuring its two occupants.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a hospital, where the passenger later died of their injuries. The deceased individual’s identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

The driver suffered injuries not deemed life-threatening and is expected to recover, police tweeted.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues. Southbound lanes of Riggs Road were closed between Avalon Place and Amherst Road overnight, but had reopened by 8 a.m.

Below is a map of the area:

