Prince George’s Co. police turn to DNA testing for help in 1972 murder

The Prince George’s County police know who killed a woman in a wooded area in Laurel in 1972, but they still don’t know who the woman was.

Now, they’re sending part of her remains to a lab for DNA testing, and they’re looking for anyone who might have information about her.

The case lay dormant for decades until Samuel Little, 79, who is serving multiple life sentences in Texas for strangling three women, confessed last November to killing the woman in Prince George’s County — one of more than 90 murders he has confessed to.

Prince George’s County investigators interviewed Little in Texas in November, and found he knew details about the Laurel murder that no one else would have known. “Everything matched up,” Det. Bernie Nelson said at the time.

The woman was described by the medical examiner as white; between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6; having dirty blonde to reddish hair, and being in her early 20s.

The police said in a statement Wednesday that they’re sending the femur of the woman, whose body was found in December 1972, to a lab in Virginia for testing.

Nelson said Little thought the woman was from the Massachusetts area and had a child. Little said she told him her divorce had been finalized that day.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at 301-772-4925. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

