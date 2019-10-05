Prince George’s Co. police search for DC man considered armed and dangerous

Prince George's County police are searching for Moises Delcid, a man they consider "armed and dangerous. "

Prince George’s County police are searching for a D.C. man who fired a gun into the air outside of his former workplace in North Brentwood, Maryland, Thursday.

Police are on the lookout for 25-year-old Moises Delcid, of the 900 block of Quincy Street NW, who police consider armed and dangerous.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Rhode Island Avenue for reports of a shooting and a man who had pointed a gun on Friday.

The business owner called police to report that Delcid, a former employee, came to the business the day before and demanded service. When he was refused service, Delcid threatened the owner and left.

Three hours later, on Oct. 3, Delcid returned wearing a “military style” bulletproof vest and carrying an assault rifle.

He again asked for service, and eventually left, but not before firing a bullet into the air while in the parking lot.

Police say they are keeping the name of the business confidential for the safety of the victim.

The D.C. Police Department is also looking for Delcid regarding a traffic warrant.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Delcid’s whereabouts, should call 301-699-2601.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.