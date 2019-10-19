Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police investigate homicide in…

Police investigate homicide in Prince George’s Co. after welfare check

Alicia Abelson

October 19, 2019, 10:32 PM

Police are investigating a homicide in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after a man’s body was found following a welfare check.

Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Merrimac Drive for a welfare check. They discovered a man dead inside the building with trauma to the upper body, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the man was found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
police welfare check

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up