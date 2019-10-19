Police investigate homicide in Prince George’s Co. after welfare check

Police are investigating a homicide in Prince George's County, Maryland, after a man's body was found following a welfare check.

Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Merrimac Drive for a welfare check. They discovered a man dead inside the building with trauma to the upper body, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the man was found.

