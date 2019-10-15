Pedestrian dead, another injured in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Prince George's County, Maryland, late Monday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, a man and woman were attempting to cross the intersection of St. Barnabas Road and Raleigh Road around 11:30 p.m. when they were both struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said the striking vehicle may be a dark-colored GMC with front end damage.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

