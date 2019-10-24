Bedbugs found in Prince George’s middle school

A licensed pest control specialist will be brought into Walker Mill Middle School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, after bedbugs were found in a classroom.

A letter from the principal of the Prince George’s County public school was sent to parents Tuesday, informing them of the problem.

“Bedbugs are a nuisance, but their bites are not known to spread disease nor are they considered life threatening,” the letter from Principal Erin V. Cribbs said.

“The bite does not hurt at first, but it may become swollen and itch, much like a mosquito bite. Watch for clusters of bites, usually in a line, or exposed areas of the body.”

The letter goes on to say that finding a bedbug does not mean that the entire school is infested.

Affected rooms will be cleaned and monitored.

Parents with concerns may call the Office of School Healthy Police, Services and Innovation at 301-749-4556 or 301-749-4722.

