2 men mauled by dogs in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County police killed two loose dogs that mauled two men in District Heights, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Hill Mar Drive around 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, police found two dogs attacking a 52-year-old man in the middle of the street, according Prince George’s County spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan.

The man, who police have not identified, was attempting to climb on top of a car to get away from the dogs, but the dogs kept attacking and ripped the man off the car and onto the street, police said.

Officers were able to avert one of the dogs from the man with a pole and the other dog went into a nearby yard.

The dog in the yard then tried to attack an officer, which prompted police to discharge their weapons, killing the dog. Donelan said the other dog also died on the scene.

The same dogs had just attacked a 72-year-old man who was standing by a bus stop before police arrived on the scene, Donelan said.

The 72-year-old man, who police also did not identify, was “very seriously injured” on his face and hands. Donelan said the dogs attacked the man and dragged him down the street.

Donelan said several people in the neighborhood, including a couple of teenagers, attempted to get the dogs off the man.

Prince George’s County police said both victims were taken to local hospitals. No word yet on the conditions of the men.

Below is a map of the area:

