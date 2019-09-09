Troopers investigate after DC man’s body found on Largo road

Authorities identified the man as 42-year-old James Lewis Jr of D.C. He was declared dead at the scene, but state police are still trying to determine when he was struck and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A man whose body was found lying in the road early Monday morning in Largo, Maryland, appears to have been struck by a car, Maryland State Police said.

Authorities identified the man as 42-year-old James Lewis Jr of D.C. He was declared dead at the scene, but state police are still trying to determine when he was struck and the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is conducting an autopsy.

State troopers were called to the intersection of Central Avenue (Maryland Route 214) and Mill Ponds Drive in the Largo area at about 4:20 a.m. Monday after a report of a man’s body lying in the road.

The discovery of the man’s body prompted authorities to close a nearly milelong stretch of Central Avenue in both directions for several hours.

The lanes reopened about 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

