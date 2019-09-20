Prince George’s Co. man indicted following threat against Upper Marlboro church

A grand jury indicted 20-year-old Brandon Robinson, of Fort Washington, on Friday, according to a Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office news release.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been indicted on a charge of threatening mass violence.

A grand jury indicted 20-year-old Brandon Robinson, of Fort Washington, on Friday, according to a Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Aug. 6, Robinson was taken into custody on the grounds of the Israel United in Christ Church in Upper Marlboro.

Court documents said that Robinson went to the church — which is also a school, storehouse and public place — with a shotgun and placed others at a “substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” if the threat had been carried out.

Five or more people were placed in reasonable fear, court documents said.

“We take all threats of mass violence very seriously,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

“In Prince George’s County we will not ignore situations that can turn violent.”

Below is a map of the Israel United in Christ Church.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.