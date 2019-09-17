Police: Woman knocked down, sexually assaulted in College Park

A woman was walking in the area of Columbia Avenue, not far from the College Park Metro station, when she was sexually assaulted Monday night, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was walking in the area of College and Columbia avenues, not far from the College Park Metro station, when a suspect approached her from behind, knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, she told Prince George’s County police.

The suspect then took off. Police said they have no suspect description at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they can call the department’s sexual assault unit at (301) 772-4908.

Below is a map of the area where police said the sexual assault happened.

