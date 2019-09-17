Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: Woman knocked down,…

Police: Woman knocked down, sexually assaulted in College Park

Teta Alim

September 17, 2019, 1:43 PM

Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Monday night in College Park, Maryland.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was walking in the area of College and Columbia avenues, not far from the College Park Metro station, when a suspect approached her from behind, knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, she told Prince George’s County police.

The suspect then took off. Police said they have no suspect description at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they can call the department’s sexual assault unit at (301) 772-4908.

Below is a map of the area where police said the sexual assault happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
college park crime prince georges county police sexual assault

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up