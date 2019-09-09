Police: 73-year-old woman kills 82-year-old neighbor with brick in apartment garden

A Prince George's County woman got into an argument with her neighbor Sunday morning and then beat the older woman to death with a brick, police said.

A 73-year-old Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been charged with murder after police said she got into an argument with her 82-year-old neighbor Sunday morning and then beat the older woman to death with a brick.

Chun Yong Oh has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Emerson Street in Bladensburg, Maryland, at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday where they found Hwa Cha Pak’s body in the garden area behind the apartment building. Pak, who had suffered head trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When police arrived, they found Oh sitting next to Pak’s body, according to a police affidavit.

Police said they believe the two women got into some kind of dispute before Oh struck Pak several times in the head with the brick. Oh called 911 herself to report that she killed someone, police said. When she was interviewed by investigators later, she confessed to the killing, according to the affidavit.

Below is a map of the area where the killing took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.