‘Noxious odor’ keeps people up in Prince George’s County town

Residents of the town of Cheverly in Prince George's County in Maryland have been experiencing a bad odor, and town officials do not know what's causing it or where it is coming from.

The Town of Cheverly, which has a population of some 6,173, said on its website that Mayor Laila Riazi has reported the “noxious odor” to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The town is coordinating efforts with Washington Gas, WSSC, Pepco and the Bladensburg Fire Department to identify and address the source of the odor.

Residents experienced the smell beginning Tuesday night, but town officials have not yet determined what is causing it.

The smell was reportedly strong enough to wake residents from their sleep, and it has caused them to gag and experience a burning feeling in the back of the throat.

“We take the matter of our air quality and impacts to our community’s health very seriously and are closely following the situation. Be assured that we will share further details once sound information is available,” the town statement said.

