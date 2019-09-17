Man steals dragon-shaped pedal boat at National Harbor

A man pedaled away from a dock in Prince George's County, Maryland, in a stolen dragon-shaped boat, police said.

It happened Monday around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a call about a man who stole a pedal boat at National Harbor.

Police said that 32-year-old Kevin Quijano-QuiJada, of Forest Heights, swam to a docked pedal boat and took it without paying. He then pedaled it further into the Potomac River, where he was apprehended by harbor unit officers, a news release said.

A police spokesman told The Washington Post that the suspect was “a little bit inebriated.”

He is charged with theft under $25,000.

The rate for a pedal boat rental at National Harbor is $30 per hour, according to Boating in DC.

