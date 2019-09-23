Man dies of injuries in Prince George’s Co. motorcycle crash

A man died last week of injuries suffered in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, motorcycle crash Sept. 1. It's at least the fourth fatal motorcycle crash in the county this month.

The Prince George’s County police on Monday identified the man as Wesley Jones III, of Temple Hills. They said he died last Thursday of injuries suffered in a crash Sept. 1.

The police said Jones was heading west on Silver Hill Road near the Suitland Metro station at about 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car that pulled to the right to make way for an emergency vehicle.

Jones died of his injuries Sept. 19. It’s at least the fourth fatal motorcycle crash in the county this month.

The police are asking anyone with any more information to call them at 301-731-4422.

