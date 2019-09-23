Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dies of injuries…

Man dies of injuries in Prince George’s Co. motorcycle crash

Rick Massimo

September 23, 2019, 12:28 PM

A man died last week of injuries suffered in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, motorcycle crash earlier this month.

The Prince George’s County police on Monday identified the man as Wesley Jones III, of Temple Hills. They said he died last Thursday of injuries suffered in a crash Sept. 1.

The police said Jones was heading west on Silver Hill Road near the Suitland Metro station at about 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car that pulled to the right to make way for an emergency vehicle.

Jones died of his injuries Sept. 19. It’s at least the fourth fatal motorcycle crash in the county this month.

The police are asking anyone with any more information to call them at 301-731-4422.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
motorcycle crash

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up