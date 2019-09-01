Man dead after motorcycle crash in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car on Baltimore Avenue, between Indian Lane and Erie Street, Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. between Indian Lane and Erie Street in College Park, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said a man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed into a car.

He died at the scene. Two people who were in the car have minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of where the crash happened.

