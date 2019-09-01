Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead after motorcycle…

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Alicia Abelson

September 1, 2019, 11:03 PM

A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car on Baltimore Avenue Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. between Indian Lane and Erie Street in College Park, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said a man was riding his motorcycle when he crashed into a car.

He died at the scene. Two people who were in the car have minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Alicia Abelson baltimore avenue motorcycle crash

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up