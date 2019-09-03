3 hurt in Outer Loop crash in Prince George’s Co.

A crash on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway backed up traffic for miles Wednesday night in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A crash on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway backed up traffic Wednesday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

NBC Washington reported that three people were hurt in a crash that involved at least three cars. One person has critical injuries and two others have serious injuries that are not life-threatening, a fire department spokesperson told NBC Washington.

#BreakingNews on the Capital Beltway: Outer Loop after Rt. 4 Pennsylvania Ave, multi-vehicle crash with one person ejected onto the roadway. #mdtraffic building in both directions of 495/95 #breakingnews @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/6qS1trUDBe — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) September 12, 2019

The crash happened around 9 p.m. before the exit to Ritchie Marboro Road. The roads were cleared before 11 p.m.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

