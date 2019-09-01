1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland apartment complex

One man is dead and another is wounded following a daytime shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex parking lot in Glenarden, Maryland.

One man is dead and another is wounded following a daytime shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex parking lot in Glenarden, Maryland.

The shooting was reported at about 12:10 p.m. at an apartment complex at 7941 Johnson Ave.

The man who was injured in the shooting fled to a 7-Eleven across the street from the complex to call for help, Glenarden Police Chief Philip O’Donnell told reporters during a news conference. When officers arrived, they found a second man dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

O’Donnell said police don’t have a motive in the shooting, and they’re still looking for the shooter or shooters.

Glenarden is a small community of about 6,000 people, 7 miles east of D.C.

The police chief said the area around the apartment complex isn’t known for violent crime, at most a few calls about car thefts, “but not much more than that,” he said.

The Glenarden Police Department is located across the street from the apartment complex, and the chief said he head the gunshots sitting in his office even before the first 911 call came in.

The police chief said the city was turning the investigation over to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.