Prince George’s Co. police search for driver, van that struck man, 85, in hit-and-run

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s help in searching for the driver and van that struck and injured an 85-year-old man Monday.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. on the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road. Officers found the man on the roadway and was rushed to the hospital. He suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized.

The driver who struck the man was not on the scene when officers arrived. Police said it’s possible that the driver didn’t know a pedestrian had been struck.

A driver’s side mirror was left at the scene and police said it indicates that the vehicle may be a 2015-2019 Ford Transit van. The color of the van is unknown, and it’s possible the van has other minor damage to the driver’s side front corner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, submit a tip online or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Below is a map of where the incident happened.

