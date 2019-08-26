Police seek teenager last seen in Prince George’s County

Tony Grady-Rose, 16, was last seen in the 5700 block of Cypress Creek Drive in Chillum, Maryland, Monday morning.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a missing teenager.

Tony Grady-Rose, 16, was last seen in the 5700 block of Cypress Creek Drive in Chillum around midnight Sunday or early Monday morning, acting Capt. Patrick Hampson said during a news conference.

The boy is described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen possibly wearing gray sweatpants and white socks. Police said that Tony has autism, he is able to communicate and responds to his name.

Anyone with information on Tony’s whereabouts should call police at 301-699-2601.

