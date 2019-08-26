Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police seek teenager last…

Police seek teenager last seen in Prince George’s County

Abigail Constantino

August 26, 2019, 8:37 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a missing teenager.

Tony Grady-Rose, 16, was last seen in the 5700 block of Cypress Creek Drive in Chillum around midnight Sunday or early Monday morning, acting Capt. Patrick Hampson said during a news conference.

The boy is described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen possibly wearing gray sweatpants and white socks. Police said that Tony has autism, he is able to communicate and responds to his name.

Anyone with information on Tony’s whereabouts should call police at 301-699-2601.

tony grady rose
Prince George’s County police are looking for Tony Grady-Rose, 16, who was last seen on Aug. 26, 2019. (Courtesy Prince George’s County police)

