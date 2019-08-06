Police ID man who died after Suitland shooting near funeral gathering

Prince George's County police have identified the shooting victim as a 24-year-old Southeast D.C. man. They do not believe the shooting was random.

A Southeast D.C. man has died after he was shot Monday afternoon near a gathering after a funeral in Suitland, Maryland, police said Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police have identified the man as 24-year-old Mshairi Alkebular Jr. They do not believe the shooting was random, and are investigating his death as a homicide.

The shooting took place near a funeral procession on Suitland Road, near Walls Lane, just after 1 p.m. Alkebular was found shot near a vehicle, and later died in a hospital Monday night.

The shooting followed what police called a “large fight,” and they are still investigating how the fight and shooting are connected.

Police said they have reports of additional people hurt who went to hospitals on their own. Police spokesman Cpl. Nicholas Clayton said two people were dropped off at area hospitals, who appeared to have gunshot wounds; and one person was found in the woods near where the fight happened, who was injured in the wrist.

All had injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The fight had occurred following a funeral for a homicide victim in D.C., police had tweeted.

“When officers were there, deescalating the situation, about a hundred, 200 yards down the road in the 5800 block (of Suitland Road), a sound of shots rang out — several shots,” Clayton said.

Some of the officers broke away to that block, and that’s when they found Alkebular, he added.

Police said the funeral preceding the violence was held at the Deliverance Headquarters For All People Church. A Monday morning funeral there was for Eric Byrd, a Southeast D.C. man who was slain July 20 in the 1100 block of U Street in D.C.

“It’s a really terrible time for someone to really act out in such a manner,” Clayton said.

Police are still piecing together what went down and in what order. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or contact them online.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Teta Alim, Colleen Kelleher, Abigail Constantino, Jack Pointer and Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

