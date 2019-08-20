Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries after Md. crash; boy, 4, also injured

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Berry Road and Manning Road East in Accokeek, Prince George's County police said.

A person is in the hospital Tuesday with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland. A 4-year-old boy was also injured, police said.

The person who was most seriously injured was described by police as a female passenger and by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS as a juvenile. She was trapped in one of the cars before crews arrived and got her out, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.

The drivers of the two cars are expected to be OK, police said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

It was the second serious crash in Prince George’s County in a matter of hours. Earlier Tuesday, a Prince George’s County police officer in a cruiser struck a man crossing Indian Head Highway. The man is reported to be in stable condition, police said.

