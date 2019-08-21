Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man hospitalized after crashing…

Man hospitalized after crashing into tree on Md. 210 in Prince George’s Co.

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 21, 2019, 8:47 AM

A man is in the hospital after a vehicle going south on Md. Route 210 went off the road and hit a tree near Fort Washington Road in Prince George’s County on Wednesday morning.

He had been trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by firefighters, according to Fire and EMS spokesperson Mark Brady.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

