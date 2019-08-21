Man hospitalized after crashing into tree on Md. 210 in Prince George’s Co.

A man is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on Md. Route 210 near Fort Washington Road in Prince George's County on Wednesday morning.

A man is in the hospital after a vehicle going south on Md. Route 210 went off the road and hit a tree near Fort Washington Road in Prince George’s County on Wednesday morning.

He had been trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by firefighters, according to Fire and EMS spokesperson Mark Brady.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

PGFD on location of a crash where vehicle left roadway and struck a tee. SB on RT 210 near Ft Washington Road. 1 person was trapped and extricated by firefighters. Patient is now being transported by Medics to a Trauma Center with NLT injuries. #PGFD picking up to clear scene — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 21, 2019

