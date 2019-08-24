Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dies weeks after…

Man dies weeks after crash in Prince George’s County

Reem Nadeem

August 24, 2019, 7:46 AM

A 61-year-old man died of his injuries Thursday night, weeks after he was in a crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Stanley Broadie, of Upper Marlboro, was the only person in the car when it crashed into a tree on Aug. 7, around 4:45 p.m. It happened on the 6800 block of South Osborne Road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Broadie was traveling west on South Osborne Road at a sharp right curve when the car left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Police are still investigating why the car veered off the roadway.

Broadie was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries Aug. 22, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators by calling 301-731-4422. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

