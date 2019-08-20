Judge modifies sentence of driver behind fatal Md. restaurant crash

Vernelle Robinson plowed into the Top of The Hill Restaurant on Marlboro Pike in 2017. She'll be going home after serving three months in prison.

The woman convicted of criminally negligent manslaughter after crashing her car into an Upper Marlboro, Maryland, restaurant nearly two years ago will be going home after serving three months in prison.

A Prince George’s County judge has ordered Vernelle Robinson to serve the remainder of her one-year prison sentence on home detention.

Robinson was speeding when she lost control of her car and plowed into the Top of The Hill Restaurant on Marlboro Pike. Isiah Pugh, 73, of Oxon Hill, died of his injuries in the October 2017 crash; nine other people were injured.

“Even though we would have liked to see Ms. Robinson serve the full year behind bars, we understand and accept the judge’s decision,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

Braveboy said Robinson would have likely been eligible for early release in the next few months had the court not modified her sentence.

Under the sentence modification, Robinson must remain inside her house, and she’ll be monitored with an electronic ankle bracelet for the rest of the one-year sentence. She also will not be allowed to drive during her subsequent five years of supervised probation.

