Hyattsville shooting leaves 1 dead

Jennifer Ortiz

August 2, 2019, 11:46 AM

A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Thursday morning.

The Prince George’s County police got a report of a shooting on the 4600 block of Burlington Road at 3:40 a.m. When officers got there, they found 38-year-old Dante Campbell, of Hyattsville, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after.

The police said the shooting does not appear to be a random shooting and detectives are working to establish a motive and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information should call 301-772-4925. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, text “PGPD plus your message” to 274637 or submit a tip online.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

