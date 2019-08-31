DC fire officials: Smell coming from PG County dump not natural gas

D.C.'s bravest are putting the word out to residents of the District: There's no need to be worried about the smell coming from a junkyard in Prince George's County, Maryland.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the junkyard — which is adjacent to D.C. — produced an odor that was similar to the smell of natural gas, but was ultimately not a threat to the community.

The smell was reported in the Southern Avenue corridor over to Ritchie Road.

WTOP received several calls throughout the morning from concerned listeners reporting the smell of natural gas in the area.

D.C. Fire worked with other local agencies to dissipate the smell.

The smell disappeared around 10:30 a.m., but there was no identified cause.

A junkyard in Prince George’s County adjacent to DC is currently producing an odor similar to natural gas. It is NOT natural gas & not hazardous. Residents in the area do not need to call 911 to report this odor. #DCsBravest are working with other agencies to mitigate this. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 31, 2019

