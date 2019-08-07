7 shot at 2-year-old’s birthday party in Prince George’s County

At least seven people were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, seven people were transported to hospitals in the wake of the shooting.

Prince George’s police said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs.

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said the shooting happened at a birthday party for a 2-year-old.

Three of those injured were said to be in critical condition while the other four were said to be in stable condition but still required a medical transport.

The victims were all between 18 and 20 years old, according to police.

PIO is on scene of a shooting in the 6200 block of Maxwell Dr. in Camp Springs. pic.twitter.com/uPECfNv9wq — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 25, 2019

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-866-411-8477.

