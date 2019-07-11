Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman sexually assaulted on…

Woman sexually assaulted on Cheverly Metro station platform

Carlos Prieto

July 11, 2019, 8:30 PM

A woman was sexually assaulted on the Cheverly Metro station platform in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m., and Metro Transit Police said the woman was alone on the platform at the time.

After the attack, the suspect boarded a train and got off at the next stop, in Deanwood.

The suspect — identified as Abraham Berhanu Taddesse, 45, of Cheverly — was caught shortly after near the Deanwood station.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the assault.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Metro Transit police announced that Maryland issued a warrant for Taddesse. He is currently being held in D.C. on charges of rape in the first degree and is pending extradition.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News
cheverly crime metro transit police sexual assault

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up