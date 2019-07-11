Woman sexually assaulted on Cheverly Metro station platform

A woman was sexually assaulted on the Cheverly Metro station platform in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m., and Metro Transit Police said the woman was alone on the platform at the time.

After the attack, the suspect boarded a train and got off at the next stop, in Deanwood.

The suspect — identified as Abraham Berhanu Taddesse, 45, of Cheverly — was caught shortly after near the Deanwood station.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the assault.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Metro Transit police announced that Maryland issued a warrant for Taddesse. He is currently being held in D.C. on charges of rape in the first degree and is pending extradition.

CHEVERLY SUSPECT ID: A warrant has been issued in Maryland for Abraham Berhanu TADDESSE (DOB 9/7/74) of Cheverly MD. Charged with Rape in the First Degree. Currently being held in DC pending extradition. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 11, 2019

