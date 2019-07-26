Maryland man charged with killing woman inside his home

A Maryland man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a woman inside of his Riverdale home.

Luel Adal, 27, is charged with killing 24-year-old Berhan Gebrekirstos, Prince George’s County police said. Adal and the victim knew each other.

Just before noon Thursday, police responded to a report of an injured person at an apartment in the 6300 block of 64th Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Adal and Gebrekirstos inside the apartment. Gebrekirstos was suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries. Gebrekirstos’s death was ruled a homicide.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation. Adal is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information about this case can call 301-772-4925, or submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

