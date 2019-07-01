1 dead after Prince George’s Co. crash

One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 3 in Prince George's County, Maryland, Thursday morning.

One person is dead after a two-car crash on Maryland Route 3 in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

Maryland State Police say it happened at around 7:40 a.m. on the northbound lanes, just north of Md. 450 in the Bowie area.

Police say at least one person is dead. No information about how many other people were involved has been released.

A single left lane gets by the police investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.