Man dead in wrong-way crash on US 50 in Prince George’s Co.

One person is dead after a collision involving two vehicles on U.S. 50 near Springdale, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

All westbound lanes of Route 50 before Exit 8 for Md. 704/Martin Luther King Jr. Highway had reopened by 8:30 a.m. after an extended closure for a crash investigation starting around 4 a.m.

Prince George’s County Fire said one man was rescued from a vehicle and flown to a trauma center. Another person died on the scene.

Maryland State Police said their initial investigation showed that the deceased had been traveling in the wrong direction in the westbound lane of U.S. 50 when he struck Joshua Edwards, 22, of Greensboro, Maryland, who was driving in the westbound lane. Edwards was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Another driver told police that just before the fatal crash, his car had been struck by a car traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. 50.

Police said they are waiting to contact the deceased’s next of kin before identifying the driver.

