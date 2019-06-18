202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Truck strikes, kills pedestrian…

Truck strikes, kills pedestrian on I-95 in Beltsville

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews June 18, 2019 6:46 am 06/18/2019 06:46am
Share

A pedestrian was struck and killed on southbound Interstate 95 in Beltsville, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

One man is dead after a UPS tractor-trailer hit him along the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Capital Beltway/I-495 interchange and Cherry Hill Road overpass.

Police were still investigating the crash on Tuesday morning.

Police could not say whether he was on the side of the road or with a vehicle.

The accident occurred in the 1 a.m. hour.

Two southbound lanes on I-95 were closed, but had reopened by 6 a.m.

The man’s identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alejandro alvarez beltsville capital beltway crash i495 i95 Local News Maryland News pedestrians Prince George's County, MD News Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!