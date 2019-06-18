Truck strikes, kills pedestrian on I-95 in Beltsville

One man is dead after a UPS tractor-trailer hit him along the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Capital Beltway/I-495 interchange and Cherry Hill Road overpass.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on southbound Interstate 95 in Beltsville, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

Police were still investigating the crash on Tuesday morning.

Police could not say whether he was on the side of the road or with a vehicle.

The accident occurred in the 1 a.m. hour.

Two southbound lanes on I-95 were closed, but had reopened by 6 a.m.

The man’s identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

Below is a map of the area:

