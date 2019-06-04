Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, said the deaths of a man and a woman in Clinton on Monday evening were the result of a murder-suicide.

Officers found a man and woman unresponsive in a bedroom the 5800 block of East Boniwood Turn around 10 p.m. Monday, the police said.

We are on the scene of a death investigation in the 5800 block of E. Boniwood Turn. PIO is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/R7U9kuTixE — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 4, 2019

They were declared dead on the scene, and Tuesday afternoon, they were identified as Anika Browne, 46, and her boyfriend, Gordon Johnson, 49. They lived together, the police said. Browne was found with gunshot wounds; Johnson, with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area:

