Truck crash on Inner Loop spills bricks across road

Traffic was completely stopped briefly and serious delays continue on the Inner Loop of the Beltway in Prince George's County, Maryland, after a tractor trailer crashed and covered the roadway in debris. See photos.
Around 8:30 a.m., the truck crashed into a wooded area in Temple Hills, spilling a mix of bricks, wood and mulch across the Beltway just after Md. 5/Branch Avenue. Initially, all lanes were blocked, but the debris was cleared and lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.