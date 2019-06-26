202
Truck crash on Inner Loop spills bricks across road

By Zeke Hartner June 26, 2019 9:49 am 06/26/2019 09:49am
Traffic was completely stopped briefly and serious delays continue on the Inner Loop of the Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after a tractor trailer crashed and covered the roadway in debris.

Around 8:30 a.m., the truck crashed into a wooded area in Temple Hills, spilling a mix of bricks, wood and mulch across the Beltway just after Md. 5/Branch Avenue. Initially, all lanes were blocked, but the debris was cleared and lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

The map below shows where the crash occurred:

Topics:
crash inner loop Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic
