1 dead after BW Parkway hit and run

U.S. Park Police say a pedestrian died and the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash on the Baltimore Washington Parkway at the Capital Beltway.

A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway at the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday and shut down lanes on the parkway for almost six hours.

U.S. Park Police identified the victim as Mark Johnson Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland. Johnson, 52, was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say Johnson may have been hit by more than one vehicle.

The hit-and-run happened on the overpass above Interstate 495.

Traffic was diverted onto the Capital Beltway until parkway lanes opened just before 6 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call the tip line at 202-610-8737, contact Park Police at 202-610-7500 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

Below is a map of the scene of the crash.

