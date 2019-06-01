1 dead after BW Parkway police chase

One person is dead and another injured after a crash that shut down part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway at the Capital Beltway in Greenbelt, Maryland on Monday night.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run with a D.C. police vehicle on the 4500 block of Quarles Street Northeast. The driver fled the scene and drove north onto the parkway around 9 p.m., U.S. Park Police said.

D.C. police pursued the vehicle and notified Park Police when the driver entered the parkway. Park Police responded to the parkway at Interstate 495 and found a serious accident.

The fleeing vehicle had struck another vehicle on the right shoulder of the ramp to the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Greenbelt, resulting in the death of its sole occupant — a woman, whose name had not been made public as of Tuesday night.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was airlifted to a trauma center and is now in custody.

D.C. police said they are reviewing the incident to determine if their officer violated any policy related to vehicle pursuits.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact investigators at 202-610-8737 or by emailing USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

