World’s largest bounce house returns to DC area this weekend

By H.J. Mai May 9, 2019 8:42 am 05/09/2019 08:42am
The Big Bounce America's 2019 tour will bring the world's largest bounce house to the D.C. metro area this weekend. Tickets for the event at Maryland's Rosecroft Raceway will start at $16. (Courtesy The Big Bounce America)

The world’s largest bounce house is returning to the D.C. metro area this weekend, offering entertainment for the whole family at Maryland’s Rosecroft Raceway from Friday through Sunday.

The event is part of The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour, and will not only feature the record-breaking bounce house but also two brand-new attractions: a 900-foot obstacle course, called The Giant, and airSpace, a space-themed wonderland, according to organizers.

The bounce house, which is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records, includes a basketball court, a giant slide and a ball pit. A DJ will provide the appropriate soundtrack for the event.

Organizers said all attractions were designed with all ages in mind. There’s even an adult-only session.

“The Big Bounce America had amazing success in Washington, D.C. last year and we can’t wait to show the region what we have been brewing up for 2019,” Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America, said in news release. “This event will continue to leave children, as well as adults, in awe when they arrive and happily exhausted when they leave.”

Tickets for the event start at $16 and feature two categories: an all-access option and a bounce house-only option.

Tickets and pricing information is available at The Big Bounce America’s website.

bounce house Events family fun HJ Mai Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News rosecroft raceway The Big Bounce America Things to do in DC
