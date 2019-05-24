202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Opponents to Beltway, 270…

Opponents to Beltway, 270 toll lanes speak out at town hall

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP May 24, 2019 4:23 am 05/24/2019 04:23am
9 Shares

At a town hall meeting in Prince George’s County, Maryland Wednesday evening, residents packed a room near FedEx field to speak out against a proposal to bring toll lanes to portions of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

The meeting, held at Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center in Landover, was hosted by Rep. Anthony Brown, a Democrat from Prince George’s County.

“I am taking the position that we really should not be tolling our highways in Maryland,” Brown said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration believes the toll lane option would help alleviate “soul-crushing” traffic which residents along the two busy roads encounter on a daily basis. To make the project a reality, the state would enlist a public-private partnership to build and operate the lanes.

Brown said other avenues should be explored, including building up Metro and expanding the Purple Line over the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

“Toll lanes on any of the highways in Prince George’s County is not on our transportation priority list,” said Prince George’s County Council Chair Todd Turner.

Other speakers included Tom Hucker, a member of neighboring Montgomery County’s county council, who also believes other options should be explored before toll lanes are employed.

“People are concerned about the same things, they’re concerned about the impact on neighborhoods, the impact on our environment, the lack of progress on real congestion because of the imbalance, because of the fact it doesn’t include transit,” he said.

Among the concerns expressed by those in attendance are the 1,500 properties along both highways that would be affected and the 34 homes claimed to make room for construction.

Sherry James, of Landover, said the communities impacted should be brought into the conversation.

“We are never ever, ever, asked, ‘What do we feel? What do we want?’ Stuff is pushed up on us,” James said.

Dave Dorsch said toll lanes shouldn’t be a consideration since the state collects tax revenue on other things, such as gas.

“Something’s wrong here,” Dorsch said.

County transportation officials also spoke to the audience about the options presented by the state and encouraged them to weigh in on the project, whether against or for it.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beltway i-270 Latest News Local News Maryland News mike murillo Prince George's County, MD News toll lanes Transportation News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
Today in History: May 28
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families