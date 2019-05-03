Md. nanny sentenced to 15 years in prison for death of 8-month-old

Prosecutors said that in 2016, the 73-year-old nanny forced milk down the throat of an 8-month-old baby in Glenarden, Maryland, suffocating the child.

A nanny whose actions led to the death of an 8-month-old baby in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Oluremi Adeleye, 73, broke down crying in court as she spoke through an interpreter, saying, “It was a mistake” and “I didn’t want to kill that child.”

Adeleye was found guilty in a bench trial in February of child abuse and second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Adeleye forced milk down the throat of 8-month-old Enita Salubi in Glenarden in October 2016, suffocating the child. The incident was captured on a nanny cam.

The defense had argued that force-feeding was a common practice in Adeleye’s native Nigeria.

Judge Karen Mason said while she did not believe Adeleye was an “evil-intentioned baby slayer,” Adeleye knew or should have known her actions could result in the death of the child.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.