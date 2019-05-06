Mother-son duo accused of going through 93-year-old woman’s mail to steal money

Prosecutors in Prince George's County said Monday that the woman and her son got a hold of a neighbor's money by going through mail they agreed to forward to the 93-year-old woman's relative.

A woman and her son from Glenarden, Maryland, promised an elderly neighbor’s family they would help her out; instead, they’re accused of helping themselves to her money.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday that police are looking for Barbara Stevens, 55, and Terrance Stevens, 33, whom they say got a hold of the money by going through mail they agreed to forward to the 93-year-old woman’s relative.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the two used personal information they found on documents such as bank statements to get their hands on their neighbor’s money for five months.

“When someone asks someone to help them and instead they take advantage of the situation, it is unconscionable,” Braveboy said. “Both Barbara and Terrance Stevens stole money from the bank account of the victim and paid their phone bills, their utility bills and other bills without the permission of the victim.”

Braveboy said a family member noticed the scheme while reviewing the victim’s bank accounts and called the police. A grand jury indicted the mother and son on charges of theft over $1,500. If convicted, both face more than a year behind bars.

Braveboy said her office is highlighting this case because, “We know that there are more victims out there; we know that this is an under-reported crime.”

That’s because victims may be embarrassed, she said, or feel what happened to them is their fault.

“We want to send the message that if you prey upon the vulnerable, our office is coming after you,” Braveboy said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.