Man found dead inside car in Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County police investigating a suspicious vehicle in Suitland, Maryland, found a man shot to death inside the car Wednesday night.

It happened on the 3200 block of Ryan Drive in Suitland. Officers came to check out the vehicle just before 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from trauma to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are working to find the motive for the crime and looking for information that might help them to identify suspects. If you know anything about the shooting, contact the police at 866-411-TIPS.

