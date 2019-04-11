202
Police ID woman killed in crash involving Prince George’s school bus

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP April 11, 2019 2:07 pm 04/11/2019 02:07pm
A car was sandwiched between a truck and a Prince George's County school bus. The driver was ID'd as 32-year-old Shamika Brown. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

The Prince George’s County police have identified the woman who was killed in Wednesday’s multivehicle crash involving a school bus in Clinton, Maryland.

Shamika Brown, 32, of Ethan Manor Road in Clinton, died in the crash at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say multiple vehicles were traveling on Surratts Road and Branch Avenue when a tractor-trailer, Prince George’s County school bus No. 4104 and five other vehicles collided.

Brown’s car was trapped between the school bus and the tractor-trailer.

Two teens aboard the school bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and two other drivers were also hurt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Prince George’s County police are working to determine the exact sequence of events but they warn that the investigation could take weeks to months to complete.

A preliminary investigation shows that the tractor-trailer was headed southbound on Branch Avenue approaching a red light at Surratts Road.

The tractor-trailer drove through the red traffic light, causing a chain-reaction collision, police say.

Below is dashcam video of the fatal crash, which some might find disturbing.

WTOP’s Jennifer Ortiz contributed to this report.

