202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 2 teens…

1 dead, 2 teens hospitalized after crash involving Prince George’s Co. school bus

By Jennifer Ortiz April 10, 2019 2:12 pm 04/10/2019 02:12pm
130 Shares
A car was sandwiched between a truck and a Prince George's County school bus. The driver was ID'd as 32-year-old Shamika Brown. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Prince George’s County police say a woman has died and eight others, including two teens, are being evaluated after a multivehicle crash involving a school bus in Clinton, Maryland.

The crash happened on southbound Branch Avenue at Surratts Road at 6:13 a.m.

Prince George’s Police Department say multiple vehicles were traveling on Surratts Road and Branch Avenue when a tractor-trailer, Prince George’s County school bus No. 4104 and five other vehicles collided.

One of the cars was entrapped between a school bus and a tractor-trailer. The driver of that car — a woman — has died, officials confirmed with WTOP.

The two teens are being sent to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire’s Mark Brady, who initially reported there were no children on board the school bus.

The bus was headed to Charles H. Flowers High School.

Visit WTOP’s Traffic Center for the latest traffic reports. 

The collision closed Maryland Route 5/Branch Avenue for much of the morning, and a hazardous materials team assisted with the cleanup.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Below is dashcam video of the fatal crash, which some might find disturbing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
branch avenue clinton crash jennifer ortiz Local News Maryland News pgcs Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county public schools surratts road
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation

After 43 years and hundreds of millions of visitors, the country’s most popular museum is getting some much-needed TLC. Here’s what to expect from the National Air and Space Museum’s nearly $1 billion renovation. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!