1 dead, 2 teens hospitalized after crash involving Prince George’s Co. school bus

Prince George’s County police say a woman has died and eight others, including two teens, are being evaluated after a multivehicle crash involving a school bus in Clinton, Maryland.

The crash happened on southbound Branch Avenue at Surratts Road at 6:13 a.m.

Prince George’s Police Department say multiple vehicles were traveling on Surratts Road and Branch Avenue when a tractor-trailer, Prince George’s County school bus No. 4104 and five other vehicles collided.

One of the cars was entrapped between a school bus and a tractor-trailer. The driver of that car — a woman — has died, officials confirmed with WTOP.

The two teens are being sent to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire’s Mark Brady, who initially reported there were no children on board the school bus.

The bus was headed to Charles H. Flowers High School.

The collision closed Maryland Route 5/Branch Avenue for much of the morning, and a hazardous materials team assisted with the cleanup.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

