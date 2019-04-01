202
Police ID transgender woman fatally shot in Prince George’s Co.

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 4:05 pm 04/01/2019 04:05pm
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have identified a transgender woman fatally shot over the weekend.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement Monday that 27-year-old Gerry Carmon of Alexandria, Virginia, a transgender woman who went by Ashanti, was fatally shot in Fairmount Heights on Saturday morning.

Police say officers called to Jost Street for a report of gunshots found Carmon shot multiple times and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

County police investigate all homicides in the town of Fairmount Heights.

crime fairmount heights Fairmount Heights shooting Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
