1 dead after being struck by Amtrak in Prince George’s Co.

One person is dead after being struck by an Amtrak train in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the Maryland Transit Administration tweeted that the person was fatally struck near the New Carrollton station. It is unclear if any passengers were injured.

MTA said to expect major delays on all MARC Penn Line trains.

MARC Penn Line Major Delays — MARC Penn Line Trains will experience major delays due to a reported trespasser strike north of Landover. Extent of delays are not know at this time, more updates to follow. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) April 2, 2019



The MARC Penn Line Train 548, originally scheduled to depart from D.C. at 9 p.m., was canceled. Passengers that had planned on riding that train were accommodated on the MARC 452, which made all station stops to Baltimore Penn Station.

Service was terminated in Baltimore, where alternative transportation was waiting for passengers. The 542 approached New Carrollton station on a 30-35 minute delay.

Penn Line Train 453, which was scheduled to depart from Baltimore’s Penn Station at 9:25 p.m., was also canceled. Passengers were encouraged to seek alternative transportation.

