202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Shooting on I-495 in…

Shooting on I-495 in Prince George’s County sends 1 to hospital

By Zeke Hartner March 21, 2019 4:05 am 03/21/2019 04:05am
Share

A shooting on Interstate 495 in Maryland’s Prince George’s County sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries on Wednesday.

According to Prince George’s County police, around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center in response to a 16-year-old walk-in patient suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the police investigation, around 6 p.m., an SUV with at least three people in it got onto the Capital Beltway south from Maryland Route 450, when a gold car got behind them and began to shoot.

The injured 16-year-old was treated and released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported in connection to this shooting.

Police say they believe the shooting was not random and that an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 301-345-3101.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
capital beltway crime i-495 Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News shooting Zeke Hartner
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

40 years ago: Three Mile Island (Photos)

The Three Mile Island nuclear reactor partially melted down 40 years ago on March 28, 1979. See photos from the disaster.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!