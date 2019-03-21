Police: Man posed as Howard U. student lured, sexually assaulted victims

A New Carrollton, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in connection with three sexual assaults that happened over 14 years. Two of his victims were Howard University students at the time, and police are concerned there are more victims.

Julian Everett, 35, posed as a Howard University student for two of the attacks and lured his victims using social media unofficially affiliated with the university, Prince George’s County police Chief Henry Stawinski said Thursday.

Everett owned a barbershop on U Street and regularly used social media to set up dates with his victims, Stawinski said.

Police believe that he not only preyed on Howard University students but that he regularly posed as a younger person to lure victims. A 2005 assault was not related to Howard University.

“We believe that he would pose as a university student, not just at Howard. He would pose as a younger person and he would cultivate these relationships through other social media sites,” Stawinski said.

The assaults happened in 2016, 2015 and 2005, but police are concerned there could be more victims.

One victim was assaulted in August 2016, when she was a 17-year-old freshman at Howard. Everett contacted her through an unofficial Facebook group for incoming freshmen. He picked her up at her dorm, brought her to his barbershop, where he gave her alcohol that made her become sick and lose consciousness.

When the victim woke up, Everett was sexually assaulting her in his New Carrollton home. Later, he took her back to her dorm.

Another victim was assaulted in August 2015, when she was an 18-year-old student at Howard. She met Everett at a party and agreed to go out with him the next evening. Everett picked her up at her dorm and also gave her alcohol. The victim lost consciousness and was taken to Everett’s house where she was allegedly sexually assaulted before being driven back to her dorm.

Police said the cases were brought to light after an anonymous letter was sent to D.C. police in March 2018. Detectives began investigating Everett, and reviewed a 2005 case involving him.

In the 2005 case, a girl who was 16 years old at the time told investigators that Everett sexually assaulted her in his house after giving her alcohol. When he drove the victim back to her Virginia home, he physically assaulted her in his car. When the case was first reported, investigators chose not to pursue it, Stawinski said.

Everett has been charged by police in Virginia in connection with the 2005 case. He is charged with second-degree rape by Prince George’s County police, and faces other related charges.

Prince George’s County police are working with Howard University officials. Anyone who may have experienced a sexual assault, regardless of when, is urged to call a dedicated tip line at 301-772-4915.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 or submit information online.

