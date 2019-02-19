Police investigate fatal crash on Oxon Hill Road

Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oxon Hill Road on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road.

Jason Haftl, 47, of Pennsylvania, was traveling west on Oxon Hill Road when he turned left into an oncoming SUV that was traveling east, Prince George’s County police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, an off-duty police officer of an outside, unidentified agency, was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The SUV was a marked cruiser, police said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call investigators at 301-731-4422. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.