WASHINGTON — A Lanham, Maryland, high school football coach is on leave and under investigation for what a district spokesperson said was “an alleged inappropriate interaction with a student.”

Tarrell Lockwood coaches varsity football and works as in-school suspension coordinator at DuVal High School. He has been with Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2005 and began working at DuVal in 2011, according to district communications officer Raven Hill.

In a letter to parents, Assistant Principal Brian Taylor said that David Kosloski would serve as interim football coach until further notice. A social studies teacher, Kosloski has been with the district since 2015 and “is dedicated to providing a quality educational experience for your child,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor assured parents that the school is committed to “creating learning environments where all students can succeed.”

