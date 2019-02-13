Man dies after being struck by car, pickup truck in Prince George’s Co.

The man was crossing St. Barnabas Road when he was hit by a pickup truck. He was then hit by a car.

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was struck Tuesday night by a car and a pickup truck in the Temple Hills, Maryland, area.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of St. Barnabas Road at around 11:45 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. The man was crossing St. Barnabas Road when he was hit by a pickup truck, police said Wednesday afternoon. He was then hit by a car.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said the man was not in a crosswalk or a signalized intersection when he was hit.

Both drivers remained on the scene.

St. Barnabas Road was closed between 28th Avenue and Bedford Way for a couple of hours Wednesday morning but has since reopened.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.